Residents fear ‘someone could be killed’ unless road calming measures are introduced

Residents living near a main road in Dundee fear if nothing is done about speeding it could lead to someone losing their life.

It has been claimed cars driving down Camperdown Road have reached speeds of over 80mph, with drivers treating the road as a “makeshift slip-road” for the Kingsway.

Craig Morrell, 49, who has lived in the area for the past 18 years, believes the problem has become worse over recent years.

He said: “I raised a concern with this road around eight months ago. I fear there could be a loss of life with the speeds people are travelling at.

“I contacted Chris Law initially about the road and I’ve gone back to him again following a recent incident.

“I’ve seen vehicles going as fast as 80mph along here. They have put in that cardboard police officer in the past but we need something long term to reduce the speed before someone is killed.

“I think speed bumps might be the answer.”

Colin Dingwall echoed the sentiments of his neighbour before adding he was “amazed” there hadn’t been more accidents.

He said: “It used to be a problem more late at night but it is getting earlier and we are seeing vehicles going at speeds of at least 50mph to 60mph.

“I’m amazed we haven’t seen more accidents in the area as a result of the speeds vehicles are travelling.”

The latest accident on the road took place on Sunday night, with a 19-year-old being charged in connection with road traffic offences.

It prompted Dundee West MP Chris Law to contact Dundee City Council regarding the road safety in the area.

He said: “I am very concerned about the collision on Sunday night, and my thoughts are with those concerned.

“I wrote to Dundee City Council last year after concerns about speeding on Camperdown Road were raised with me by a local resident.

“Dundee City Council installed temporary measures to reduce speeding on the road, such as Vehicle Actuated Speed signs, at that time.

“After the collision was raised with me yesterday, I have again written to the Council and will liaise with them in the hope that necessary actions can be taken.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said a man was taken to hospital following the accident on Sunday.

He said: “We received a call at 6.43pm on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision on Camperdown Road in Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene, the first crew arriving within three minutes. We transported one patient to Ninewells.”

A council spokesman said: “We will consider the safest course of action through our accident investigation and prevention procedures.

“We will also liaise with Police Scotland to establish the circumstances of the road incident as the council considers road safety as a key concern.”