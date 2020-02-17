Residents fear ‘gridlock’ in Dundee’s West End as public car park remains ’empty’

Angry residents have claimed that new West End parking fees are going to lead to cars being dumped on surrounding streets.

Charges were introduced at a number of car parks, including the Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd and Roseangle.

Residents in nearby Taits Lane claim a decision to introduce charges has led to people leaving the site empty and ditching their vehicles there.

One man claimed it is sometimes only 20% full at times since the changes have been implemented.

Pictures taken shortly after midday on Wednesday showed a number of empty spaces at the site, which now allows for two hours of free parking before charges are incurred.

Charlie Carrie, who lives in nearby, was also concerned about congestion on Taits Lane before adding: “I do think the changes to parking will have an impact here.

“The parking around the lane has been more congested in recent months and I can only see additional commuters adding to the problems.”

Another resident, who was placing notices on vehicles parked on the street urging for them “not to park opposite a yard entrance”, agreed the recent changes had made a long-standing problem worse.

She added: “There has been a problem here for a number of years. A fire truck couldn’t get down here one day recently because of the ways the cars were parked.

“The changes at Pennycook are adding to this, and will continue to do so, as you can see the car park is already extremely busy in the lane – you add more vehicles into the mix and it will be gridlocked.”

Cameron Duncan, who has lived on Taits Lane for three years, said he had also noticed the issue when he had walked down to the Perth Road past the site.

He said: “I’ve been down to Sainsbury’s this week and the car park looked as if it was only 20% full, it looked so empty when it has previously been so busy.”

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “As the charges have been in place for less than three weeks, it is too early to reach any conclusions about the wider and longer-term effects of the introduction of charges.

“The implications for car parking in the West End are being kept under review.”