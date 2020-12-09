Residents evacuated after gas leak in Broughty Ferry

Residents were evacuated from properties in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday evening after a gas leak.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland were called to Hamilton Street shortly after 7pm.

There were no casualties and residents were evacuated from the effected properties which were then ventilated.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.07pm on Tuesday, December 8 to reports of a gas leak at a property on Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene. Firefighters located and isolated the gas leak.

“Residents were evacuated from the affected properties which were ventilated.

“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they also attended and assisted with traffic management.