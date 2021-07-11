Residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Kirkcaldy flats

Residents had to be evacuated from a block of flats in Kirkcaldy late on Saturday evening after fire broke out.

A member of the public raised the alarm after reporting smoke coming from a two storey building in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy shortly before 11pm.

Two fire crews from nearby Kirkcaldy fire station were despatched to tackle the blaze.

The fire had started in the kitchen of one of the flats in a block of four.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 10.53pm on Saturday, July 10 of a fire within a property in Alison Street in Kirkcaldy.

“On arrival the fire was located in the kitchen area of one of the flats in a two storey building.

“Two crews from Kirkcaldy station were sent to tackle the fire which was extinguished with crews standing down at 11.50pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”