Residents ‘disgusted’ at blood splatters and drug paraphernalia found in Dundee block

Hundreds of social media users have slammed the condition a close had been left in after a drug user had reportedly injected within the block.

Blood smears and a needle had been left near the top floor of a block of flats on Dundonald Street on Thursday evening.

One tenant, who declined to be named, said she was alerted to the scene after someone had urinated in the block.

Speaking within the communal close she confirmed Home Group – who manage the block – had been contacted alongside representatives from the council’s rapid response team.

She added: “This is probably the worst I’ve seen since I moved in last summer. I noticed it about 7.30pm there was no sign of a drug user in the close.

“I didn’t realise it at first the first thing I seen was like pee all down the stairs so I was looking at that then spotted the blood I was shocked and disgusted.

“There are children and people with pets that visit people in this close and you’d be worried if your pet went anywhere near that.”

Although there is a working secure entry at the property the Tele was able to access the block using the service button after 4pm.

The tenant confirmed the service button goes off around 11am before coming back on around 2pm.

Another man who was at his father’s home said he was shocked by the incident.

A post showcasing the extent of the problem had been widely shared online with many condemning the drug user for using the block.

Dundee City Council and Home Group have been approached for comment.