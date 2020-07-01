Residents describe how gangs of up to 40 youths are running rampage in Carse of Gowrie

Residents have described how gangs of up to 40 youths have run rampage as they damage property and terrify locals in Carse of Gowrie.

The latest incident to hit the area saw cars in Invergowrie vandalised, with wing mirrors kicked off and general damage done to the vehicles by around nine teenagers, according to a resident whose car was targeted.

The incident took place in the village’s Bayview Road area, with the resident saying: “My wing mirror was smashed. It’s ok though, because they seemed to find it hilarious. They think causing damage to someone else’s property is amusing.”

Community leaders have joined with villagers to try to stamp out what they say is “an increase of anti-social behaviour” caused by groups of up to 40 youths gathering almost every night.

The issue is said to have been particularly bad in Kingoodie, with councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward, and Murdo Fraser, MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region, calling for action to be taken to quell the problem.

Mr Forbes said: “Kingoodie Quarry and Seal point have always been popular places for young people to congregate. However, with the easing of lockdown coupled with some of the best weather we have seen, the problem has become much worse.

“Almost every night for the last three weeks I have had up to four phone calls from worried residents who report in excess of 40 young people drinking and making a lot of noise which is upsetting and worrying for local residents – especially those who are elderly.”

“The groups are either in Kingoodie Quarry or Seal Point and occasionally split between the two. They often start a bonfire and then order pizzas which are delivered to them by the beach.

“The police have been very helpful in responding to this but they can’t be everywhere all the time. I am grateful that council wardens have agreed to help by showing a visible presence when the weather is good to try and deter the youths from gathering.”

MSP Murdo Fraser added: “To have groups of up to 40 youths congregate almost every night, making lots of noise and then leaving all their rubbish is not on.

“I have written to the Divisional Police Commander to raise this problem as it is a matter of real concern for local residents in Kingoodie.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A report was received around 7.40pm on Monday, 29 June of vehicles which were vandalised in the Bayview Crescent area of Invergowrie.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3031 of 29 June.

“We know that anti-social behaviour has a disruptive effect on local communities and will act on any information we receive.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”