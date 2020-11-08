Women seen ‘knocking lumps out of each other’ in Dundee afternoon brawl before police arrived

Neighbours have expressed shock after two women began “knocking lumps” out of each other during a fight in broad daylight.

A number of police units arrived on Court Street North shortly before 3pm, after a blonde-haired and a brunette woman, who were accompanied by two men, reportedly started a street brawl.

Police Scotland have confirmed they attended a “disturbance involving a number of people” before they left the scene a short time later.

One neighbour described it as a “rammy”, while others reported a police presence on the street afterwards.

Another resident, who has lived on the street for a number of years, said: “It was the two lassies that were fighting. The two men, who I believe are their partners, were full of bravado but never actually fought one another.

“One of the girls said something about ‘seeing something on a mobile’. Both the women were in their 20s and they were knocking lumps out each other.

“They did appear to be under the influence of something, they were kicking, punching, pulling each others’ hair.

“I was stunned that this was happening at 3pm in the afternoon. The blonde-haired lassie’s head was bleeding badly. It certainly wasn’t handbags.”

The neighbour said that anti-social problems had increased in over the last two years, leading to more “frequent” visits from the police.

He added: “There are two notorious blocks on Court Street North now and this took place outside one of them.

“I was that close to calling the police given what was happening, but I didn’t want to get involved. The fight itself must have went on for about 10 minutes.”

The brawl was temporarily split up by one of the men before the blonde-haired woman was thrown onto the bonnet and “pinned down”, according to the tenant.

He added: “I could see at that point the blonde woman was bleeding badly from her head.

“Before the police arrived she sloped off into one of the other closes to hide before the police arrived.

“Four police units attended and a police dog went into the block in question, there were at least eight officers here for around 30 minutes.”

He added: “Given the way it’s unfolding around here over recent years I can only see it getting worse.

“It is very much a mix of council houses and ex-council houses and age ranges living here.

“More people with social issues have arrived in recent times and that has seen the police becoming more frequent visitors.

“I do fear something worse will happen here in the near future.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers received a report of a disturbance involving a number of people at 3pm on Friday November 6 at Court Street North, Dundee.

“Inquiries were carried out, but no criminality was established.”