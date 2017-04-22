Relatives of patients moved from a Broughty Ferry care home insist it offered patients “excellent” care.

Brae Cottage, in Queen Street, closed two weeks ago after being unable to admit more patients.

A Care Inspectorate embargo on new admissions led to “financial meltdown” for manager Linda Weir and her business partner Chris Robertson.

The embargo came as a result of a critical Care Inspectorate report, which issued Ms Weir and Mr Robertson with five improvement notices. These related to heating and radiator safety, as well as having a clear policy on restraint in place.

Relatives of some of the home’s residents said the report painted a “misleading picture” of the standard of care. One said: “There was no evidence of a decline in care. There was nothing to be concerned about.”

Home manager Ms Weir, who ran the home for 12 years, said: “I’m not disputing there were issues at Brae Cottage but there were no issues of poor care. We’ve always had positive reviews from families and had no issues with Dundee City Council reviews.

“If the Care Inspectorate had wanted to work with us then we could have salvaged something.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “During repeated unannounced visits, inspectors identified significant concerns about the quality of care for residents.

“We upheld a number of complaints about the home and worked with the provider to try to improve the quality of care.”