Hilltown multis residents ‘plagued’ by drug users impersonating police and posties

Desperate drug users are impersonating Police Scotland and Royal Mail staff in an attempt to gain access to high-rise flats on the Hilltown, according to worried residents.

Those living in Dallfield Court and Tulloch Court have said they are being “plagued” with continuous call at all hours of the day, with people coming into the blocks to either score drugs or take them.

Though residents have access to privacy settings on their intercom system, they say this problem is happening “regularly” throughout the day.

Each multi along Hilltown Terrace has a controlled entry system at the main door managed by staff at the Safety and Alarm Response Centre (SARC).

Despite this, one mother living in Dallfield Court advised she has been a victim of a number of hoax calls before adding she was also aware of others in her block suffering similar problems.

She said: “People are saying they are Royal Mail and they are here to drop off a parcel for someone.

“Likewise there have been instances where people are claiming they are Police Scotland and they are needing access to get in.

“Hearing these two organisations being mentioned folk are just letting them in when in reality it is people looking to take or purchase substances.

“My kids are frightened when people come up and start banging on the door looking for drugs – it is a nightmare”

A resident in Tulloch Court – who declined to be named – said himself and others were experiencing similar issues in their block.

He said: “Thankfully you can put the intercom on a privacy setting and I’ve just told people coming up to visit me to call instead. I was getting plagued constantly with the buzzer going.

“The Police Scotland hoax has been used a number of times before.”

Police Scotland have previously released statements, insisting it is illegal to impersonate a police officer before suggesting people to ask for details such as an officers collar number if they have concerns.

Councillor Mark Flynn said it was “irresponsible” to let anyone into a block of flats without knowing who it was.

“There have been concerns raised about people gaining access into the buildings when they shouldn’t,” he said.

“I wasn’t aware of anyone impersonating members of Royal Mail or Police Scotland staff to gain access however.

“It is irresponsible just to let anyone into the block. I would urge anyone who is experiencing these types of calls to advise the person trying to gain access to contact the property in question directly.

“We have the Safety and Alarm Response Centre (SARC) which monitors these multi’s day and night.”

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Royal Mail delivery colleagues are provided with a physical form of photo identification that provides evidence that they are an employee of Royal Mail Group.

“This applies to the vast majority of delivery staff. Royal Mail does on occasion use agency workers who may not have Royal Mail ID but will be provided with a form of identity from the agency.

“Any resident has the right to challenge our staff to satisfy their authenticity before allowing access to their property.

“If the person challenged is not able to provide suitable identification, then they can be refused entry.”