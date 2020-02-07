Residents claim lack of footpath at children’s playpark in Dundee could lead to an accident

A brand new children’s playpark which has been built without any footpathis an accident waiting to happen, according to concerned locals.

The children’s play area, which has been built next to the new Our Lady’s primary school along Alexander Street, is home to play equipment such as climbing frames and a chute for the primary school children to enjoy.

But despite it being a recent development, there is no concrete footpath allowing for people to access it – meaning residents are forced to cross a “mud bath” to enter.

Moira Cameron, who was volunteering to help clear up litter than had been left along the street, spoke of the problems that teachers and parents could face when the kids are playing there.

She said: “There should definitely be a path that leads straight to the equipment, this is a brand new park but the grass is in such a mess.

“It’s a mud bath. I would hate to think that when the kids are on their morning or lunch break and are playing here, they could fall and let’s face it, that would be a nightmare to clean.”

The recent weather has left the grass in such a state that Ms Cameron is concerned it could lead to kids falling and getting hurt.

The Hilltown resident added: “The children tend just to run in without thinking they could fall. It can be a bit slippy underfoot so you need to watch.

“It’s a shame it looks like this when we are putting in effort to keep the area clean.”

It’s not just the adults who are concerned about the dangers posed by the unkempt grass, with local teenagers also speaking of their concerns.

Stephanie Whyte, 16, said: “It’s really hard to get into the park with all the mud.

“They should really put in a path, if someone were to slip and they were next to the gate they could possibly break a bone.”

Eilidh Russell, 16 added: “We were here before the new school got built and as far as we were aware, there was never any plan to put a path in.

“It’s definitely not ideal.”

A council spokesman said: “We are looking into the matter.”