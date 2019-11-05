Residents call for historical cemetery on Lochee Road to be preserved

Residents living near a historical graveyard on Lochee Road have called for more to be done to preserve the site.

The Logie Cemetery, which has gravestones dating back to the 18th Century, has almost completely disappeared in certain sections.

Pictures show dilapidated headstones dwarfed by overgrown weeds.

Historic accounts of the site tell tales of grave robbers, ghosts and chronic over-crowding.

Concerns about conditions at the site led to it being closed as an active graveyard, with the last burial taking place in 1875.

Ben Pearce, who lives nearby, believes the historical stories of the site should be capitalised upon.

Speaking today he said there was justification to preserve the graveyard and maintain it for future generations.

The 21-year-old added: “I’ve lived here for a couple of years now and given the transformation of the city I feel this could be another place for people to visit. The grass has been cut in certain sections, but other areas appear to be overgrown.”

Fellow resident, Mike Maynard said the graveyard in its current state was occasionally used by dog walkers.

He added: “I’ve never been in it myself but it is part of Dundee’s history.

“I noticed a few headstones have toppled.

“The family of those in the cemetery may no longer be around but I think there is still grounds to preserve it.”

Dave Cowan, from Lochee, said the site had deteriorated over the last 15 years.

He said: “I’m aware there is a gunner in the Royal Navy dating back to 1848 whose family are buried there. They were from Lochee.”

A council spokesman confirmed the authority maintained the site.

He added: “Anyone with any concerns or ideas about maintaining the Logie Cemetery should contact neighbourhood services.”