Residents attempt to battle 15-feet flames after hedge goes on fire in Dundee

Dramatic footage has been captured of residents in Douglas battling a blaze with their garden hose.

The heroic neighbours leapt into action after the hedge on Balmoral Avenue went up in flames shortly after 11pm.

Douglas resident, Lynda Leswell, had contacted the emergency services before capturing the blaze on camera.

She praised those who attempted to contain the fire before the arrival of a crew from the Kingsway East fire station.

Lynda said the flames had soared 15 feet into the air before crews arrived on the scene.

She added: “As soon as I stepped onto my balcony I felt the heat right away, the flames I think got up to near 15-feet above the ground.

“The guy who was trying to contain the fire was brave. I called the emergency services just before I filmed the video but they had already received a report on it.”

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed a crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze before standing down shortly before midnight.

Police Scotland have confirmed they weren’t asked to attend the incident.