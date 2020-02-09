Residents at Dundee nursing home treated to movie magic

Residents at Carmichael House were treated to a home movie experience thanks to the newly mobile Golden Oldies Cinema Club.

Last year it was revealed the cinema group for the elderly had received funding of £2,200 from Volunteer Dundee which it used to buy equipment that would allow them to take screenings on the road.

Mary Cavin, who runs the mobile group with the help of fellow pensioner Frank Robertson, said: “The response couldn’t be better.

“We have done four so far, and have been given repeat monthly dates at all.

“As Frank and I are both voluntary OAPs, we plan to do eight a month, and with two sets of equipment we can do up to twice that.”

Mary added they are looking to recruit more volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can contact them on 0741 999 3063.

The group will be showing The Nun’s Story at its next meeting at the Ardler Community Centre on Wednesday from 10.15am.

To reserve a seat contact Mary on 01382 380394 or 0741 999 3063.