Residents angry over closure of Invergowrie post office next week as Christmas approaches

Residents have expressed their disappointment at the news a village post office is set to shut its doors next week.

The post office in Invergowrie is due to close next Thursday and with no date given for when it will reopen, locals are being left in limbo as the Christmas period approaches.

Ian Clarke, 68, was one of those who spoke of his concerns.

He said: “It’s very sad to see it shut. In a small community, it’s often a good meeting place so it’s not good news. It could also impact on older people who can’t travel far.”

Robert Worncock, 88, said: “Invergowrie will definitely miss it.

“I don’t think the Co-Op has any facilities where you can post things, so the branch shutting will have an impact.”

Another resident, who did not want to give her name, described the closure of the post office as a “disgrace”, particularly as residents had been given no information.

She said: “The first I heard of it was last week and I think it’s a disgrace. I use it quite often and I will now have to get a bus to the post office on Perth Road instead.

“It’s not ideal for older people who maybe collect their pension in the shop. They might be unable to travel to other branches – it’s really sad news.”

In a statement, the Post Office apologised for the closure of the branch but insisted it would attempt to keep customers informed.

A spokesman said: “Following the resignation of the postmaster and withdrawal of premises for Post Office use, Invergowrie Post Office will temporarily close on October 17.

“Unfortunately, from time to time, Post Office branches do temporarily close for reasons beyond our control.

“The majority of our branches are run by independent retailers, meaning we are not the owners of the premises and regrettably, we are often unable to immediately reopen the branch ourselves.”

“We always want to maintain post office services and understand how important a post office can be to a community.

“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and reassure them that we will do all we can to restore services as soon as possible.”