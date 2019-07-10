Resident’s anger over ‘regular’ fires in Perth flats following emergency evacuation

Residents of St Catherine’s Square in Perth had to be evacuated when a fire broke out in a top-floor flat.

The fire broke out at around 8pm last night and emergency services were called to the scene.

Three fire appliances, two ambulances and several police vehicles attended.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The fire service caught the blaze pretty quickly to stop it from spreading and there was no loss of life and no injuries.

“Residents were successfully evacuated.”

During the incident, the top half of the Old High Street, from Milne Street to Caledonian Road, was sealed off.

One of the evacuated residents said fires were becoming a regular occurrence at the flats.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I am hacked off by this – yet another fire, yet more bother.

“For one reason or another, the emergency services are here on a regular basis.”