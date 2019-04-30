Residents and businesses asked for ideas to improve Perth Road in Dundee

Residents and businesses in the West End are to be asked how one of the area’s most popular streets could be improved for pedestrians, cyclists and disabled people.

West End Community Council (WECC) has secured funding from sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland to investigate how Perth Road can be made more accessible.

Funded by Sustrans’ Places for Everyone pot, the project covers the area from Sinderins to Miller’s Wynd and will seek local views on possible improvements.

The consultation forms the first phase of a three-part operation that could see dramatic changes come to the West End street.

Russell Pepper, a West End community councillor, said: “Perth Road is a great part of Dundee, but it could be much better.

“It should be a place for everyone in the community to enjoy and take pride in.

“We’re delighted to have secured funding from Sustrans to hold a series of events to gather opinion and priorities from the community on how they would like to see the area improved.

“If we’re successful in securing funds for the second phase of the project this information will have significant input – so it’s important that as many people take part as possible.”

WECC will hold a number of events next month at the Gate International Church on Perth Road on May 22-25.

The public is invited to attend to share ideas, sketch them out and imagine them in practice.

The Places for Everyone team will also have a stall at West Fest on Magdalen Green on Sunday June 2 where people can also share their ideas.

Local school kids will also be contributing their own ideas for how to make the area safer for them to cycle and scoot in.

And a website – perthroaddundeemap.commonplace.is – was launched today where people can also submit ideas.

Urban planning agency Austin-Smith:Lord, a partner on the project, says a failure to make streets like Perth Road accessible could hurt them in the long-term.

The firm’s Graham Ross said: “To face up to the challenges facing high streets it is important to ensure that they are places people want to be in-places where everyone feels they are welcome, have reason to be there and wish to spend time there.”