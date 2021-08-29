Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Residents’ alarm as police continue to investigate serious sexual assault on Yeaman Shore

By James Simpson
August 29, 2021, 4:54 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 5:11 pm
Police said the incident happened in the Yeaman Shore area.
An investigation into the serious sexual assault of a woman on Yeaman Shore has created a feeling of “insecurity”, residents have said.

Police have launched an investigation after a 19-year-old woman was attacked within a vehicle near the Dundee Railway Station in the early hours of Friday August 27.

Police Scotland will be carrying out extra evening patrol in streets in and around Yeaman Shore.

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow launched an appeal to the public on Saturday as they  ramped up patrols in the surrounding streets given the severity of the incident.

Officers are keen to trace a dog walker who came to the woman’s assistance after she had fled from her attacker.

Many of those living near to Yeaman Shore said the assault in the area – which is packed with bars, eateries and residential homes – has left many “surprised”.

One female who lives on neighbouring Union Street said living in a “built-up” region had always made her feel safe in the past before expressing her concern at the events.

‘Massive concern’

She added: “That poor young lassie. Hearing what has happened in recent days is a massive concern for me.

“I’m 22-years-old and I’ve always felt safe around here previously given it is a built-up area.

“I haven’t been aware of any police inquiries at our properties in recent days but this does make feel uneasy, you’d like to think you could walk home safely alone.”

Matthew McGrogan, 20, said the nature of the attack would leave many in the community feeling insecure.

‘Sense of insecurity’

He added: “There is a lot of younger students around here and I’d imagine females would be feeling a sense of insecurity given the location where this has happened.

“Yeaman Shore area is very open and you think if something like this can happen here, it can happen anywhere.

“I’ve lived in Union Street for one year and it is always so busy with nightlife, people shouting and it has surprised me that something like this has taken place.”

Another woman that lived on Union Street said she regularly uses the car park on Yeaman Shore.

She added: “I read about the events on the Tayside Police social media page.

“I use the car park everyday and knowing how busy this place is I’m also surprised to hear what has happened.

“I’ve always felt safe around here but I’m pleased police are patrolling the streets more regularly whilst they continue their investigation.

“As others that have lived here have said the area where the police are saying this attack has happened is so open.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into Friday’s incident were ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting reference number 0431 of Friday, 27 August, 2021.