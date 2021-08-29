Residents’ alarm as police continue to investigate serious sexual assault on Yeaman Shore

An investigation into the serious sexual assault of a woman on Yeaman Shore has created a feeling of “insecurity”, residents have said.

Police have launched an investigation after a 19-year-old woman was attacked within a vehicle near the Dundee Railway Station in the early hours of Friday August 27.

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow launched an appeal to the public on Saturday as they ramped up patrols in the surrounding streets given the severity of the incident.

Officers are keen to trace a dog walker who came to the woman’s assistance after she had fled from her attacker.

Many of those living near to Yeaman Shore said the assault in the area – which is packed with bars, eateries and residential homes – has left many “surprised”.

One female who lives on neighbouring Union Street said living in a “built-up” region had always made her feel safe in the past before expressing her concern at the events.

‘Massive concern’

She added: “That poor young lassie. Hearing what has happened in recent days is a massive concern for me.

“I’m 22-years-old and I’ve always felt safe around here previously given it is a built-up area.

“I haven’t been aware of any police inquiries at our properties in recent days but this does make feel uneasy, you’d like to think you could walk home safely alone.”

Matthew McGrogan, 20, said the nature of the attack would leave many in the community feeling insecure.

‘Sense of insecurity’

He added: “There is a lot of younger students around here and I’d imagine females would be feeling a sense of insecurity given the location where this has happened.

“Yeaman Shore area is very open and you think if something like this can happen here, it can happen anywhere.

“I’ve lived in Union Street for one year and it is always so busy with nightlife, people shouting and it has surprised me that something like this has taken place.”

Another woman that lived on Union Street said she regularly uses the car park on Yeaman Shore.

She added: “I read about the events on the Tayside Police social media page.

“I use the car park everyday and knowing how busy this place is I’m also surprised to hear what has happened.

“I’ve always felt safe around here but I’m pleased police are patrolling the streets more regularly whilst they continue their investigation.

“As others that have lived here have said the area where the police are saying this attack has happened is so open.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into Friday’s incident were ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting reference number 0431 of Friday, 27 August, 2021.