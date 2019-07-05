Resident warns of ‘biohazard’ close in Dundee as needles and other paraphernalia left on steps

Residents say a street blighted by antisocial behaviour has become a “biohazard” after the latest discovery of used drug paraphernalia.

Pictures posted on social media show discarded needles in cups of water, burned tinfoil and used cleaning wipes left in a close off Lochee High Street.

Myles McCallum, who posted the images, said there had also been reports of people sleeping in the close, with residents having to step over them to get to their flats.

He said: “I went to visit some friends and I saw some horrible stuff lying around the close.

“There was a needle that had been left in a cup of water which was really strange, as well as wipes that had clearly been used after injecting drugs which had just been left behind.

“There was also foil that had been used to smoke drugs lying around. It really is a biohazard.”

Myles added: “I have friends who have come home to find people lying in their close.

“There is no light in there either, so it can be difficult to see.

“Unfortunately it’s become an area where people go to use drugs.”

Myles has now called for action to be taken to prevent people from getting access to the close.

He said: “What is really needed is a secure door to be installed to stop this happening. There is one there but it is not secure at all.”

Antisocial behaviour is also proving to be a problem in the area.

Myles said:“Every day there is something happening.

“A lot of the people around here are getting sick of it and they really do not know what to do.

“There has been some effort to curb the problems but nothing permanent has been put in place.

“The antisocial behaviour has been brought up a couple of times with the council but no serious action has been taken to address the problem.

“I did notice an extra police presence a few months ago but that just fell away.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles.”