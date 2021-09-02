Resident hits out at ‘honking’ truck of animal carcasses in busy Dundee street

A Dundee resident has hit out after a “honking” truck full of dead animals was left open in a busy street.

Locals complained after spotting an open vehicle with animal carcasses piled high in Guthrie Street just after 5pm on Wednesday.

One witness said: “The smell was honking, the entire way down Guthrie Street.

“You could tell something was dead.”

However, the knackery responsible for the van claimed they are carrying out their legal duty.

‘Honking’

The concerned local, who asked not to be named, was shocked to smell the dead animal flesh from down the street.

He then discovered the truck with its back door open and cover removed, giving clear sight of the carcasses piled high.

“Surely they can’t use open-top trucks for this?” he said.

“What if a bit of a goat fell out? That’s a hazard.

“It’s the kind of thing you do first thing in the morning or in the dead of night, not at 5pm on a hot day.

“I’ve never seen it on that street before. It’s quite a residential area too.”

The Douglasbrae Knackery confirmed they dispose of waste from premises on Guthrie Street and the employees are carrying out their work legally.

A spokesperson confirmed: “The back door is taken down for loading and the cover is temporarily taken off for the health and safety of the worker, so they can see what they are doing.

“The cover is removed for the bare minimum of time required.

“The truck is a nationwide licensed design.”

The neighbour also raised concerns around the lack of safety gear worn by the men loading the truck, as he only appeared to wear gloves.

However, Douglasbrae confirmed the man was wearing the correct safety gear as the meat was not hazardous.

‘Our driver has been accosted’

The knackery also revealed they have faced several issues while working in Guthrie Street on separate occasions.

“Our driver has been accosted, the police have been phoned – when we are just carrying out our lawful duty,” he added.

‘Go vegan’

Elisa Allen, director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said: “PETA encourages those who are worried and disgusted by this sight to do their part and not support it by going vegan.

“PETA offers a free vegan starter kit to anyone looking to make the switch.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If anyone has any concerns about food hygiene or safety standards, they should contact the council’s food safety team directly.”