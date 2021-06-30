Resident fears cat was killed by being ‘thrown’ from a Dundee multi

A Lochee resident has described the sickening moment a cat thumped to the ground as he fears it was “thrown” from a multi.

The tenant at Burnside Court was returning to his home on Tuesday morning when he heard the animal crashing to the pavement outside the block.

It remains unclear where the animal had fallen from, as it was found at the side of the multi on Whorterbank at around 8.30am.

‘It was horrendous’

The resident – who did not wish to be named – confirmed the caretaker tended to the cat before it died.

So sickened by the incident, he contacted the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) to report the matter as other tenants became aware of the incident.

“I just heard this massive thump when the cat landed,” he said.

“There was pigeons nearby and they flew off and I seen the cat lying on its side, it was contorting on the ground – it was horrendous.

“It was a black cat and it looked quite young.

“No one came out in the aftermath, nor has anyone reported a cat missing from the block as far as I’m aware.

“The windows at that side are all for people’s homes and the ones higher up have those pigeon spikes to stop birds landing.

“A cat wouldn’t be able to climb over those and that’s why I fear the cat was thrown.

“If it has fallen I would urge anyone else with a cat to make sure their windows are secured to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Investigation

SSPCA confirmed the death has been reported but could not comment on a live investigation.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council, which manages the multi, added: “A caretaker assisted the SSPCA on the matter.”