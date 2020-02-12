Resident fear ‘black spot’ on Dundee road may lead to loss of life

Residents are calling for greater traffic calming measures after a car collided with a barrier outside their homes at the weekend.

The incident on Lochee Road opposite the Logie Cemetery is the eighth “serious” accident to have happened in the area over recent years according to local David O’Neill.

Speaking today the 45-year-old revealed he’d contacted police after the collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the one-vehicle smash at the weekend.

Those living around the scene of the incident have called for more to be done to prevent further accidents.

Speaking back in 2018 the tenant hit out at the city council for failing to tackle a road safety hazard when a section of the barrier was replaced by traffic cones.

David added: “I’ve lived here for five years and there has been a number of accidents at this particular spot.

“There really needs to be some more traffic-calming measures to prevent people coming around the bend too quickly.”

“I contacted the council yesterday to get the barrier replaced that has been damaged again.

“The last accident that happened here it took around six months for them (Dundee City Council) to install a new railing. However a builder has told me that the concrete surrounding the barrier is not strong enough.

“They have resurfaced the road surface in recent memory and that has helped to address some of the problems with vehicles skidding.”

He added: “As you can see there is still shrapnel from the crash at the weekend and my fear is that a car will come through the barrier one day and potentially injure a pedestrian or a residents property.”

Fellow resident, Rebecca Titheridge echoed the sentiments of her neighbour as she spoke about the crash at the weekend.

She said: “I was aware of the smash. Looking at the damage there has certainly been worse than what happened on Sunday.

“A stronger bumper on the bend would be something that would be beneficial. As far as I’m aware there is a growing concern among the community that something worse will happen at this black-spot.”

Dundee City Council temporary fencing was being installed until permanent repairs would be made.