Resident disappointed after fly-tipping at Dundee beauty spot popular with tourists

A Dundee man has spoken of his disappointment after rogue fly-tippers dumped rubbish on a path at Camperdown Park.

Civil servant Derek Taylor, 55, stumbled on the piles of waste – including car tyres and a fire extinguisher – while out for a walk in the park yesterday morning.

The Charleston man believes the rubbish was dumped by an independent trader who doesn’t want to pay for a commercial permit.

He said he had also seen waste dumped elsewhere, including a mattress in Templeton Woods.

Derek said: “I went for a walk at around 9am and saw the rubbish dumped on the path, right at the entrance to the golf course.

“I was down the other day and it wasn’t there – the parks people usually keep it in great condition.

“It’s right in the middle of the path – there’s a fire extinguisher and things that look like they’ve come from a garage and some general rubbish.”

Derek believes the person responsible for the waste at Camperdown has littered the park to make it someone else’s problem.

Dundee City Council introduced a residential permit scheme and height restriction barriers at recycling centres in 2017 as part of a crackdown on commercial firms avoiding trade fees.

Businesses are no longer allowed to use the household recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside in Dundee and must pay for trade collections instead.

Mr Taylor added: “If vans were allowed to dump rubbish this wouldn’t happen. We all know the story with the council cowps now.

“People don’t want to pay to put their stuff in the commercial waste. It’s disappointing that this happens. They’re just getting the council to do their job for them.

“It’s especially disappointing because the council has made an effort with things like the walking map to get people out and about.”

Prisons manager Derek spoke to a member of the council’s environment services team at the park about the mess.

The authority has urged anyone who finds dumped rubbish to report it.

A spokesman said: “So-called fly-tipping is antisocial behaviour that blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to impose fines of up to £40,000.

“We would urge people who see this type of antisocial behaviour happening, or the mess it leaves behind, to contact the council.”