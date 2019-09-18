Resident claims rubbish is left to build-up on Dundee street sparking rats fear

Concerns have been raised a West End street could soon become plagued by vermin due to the amount of litter dumped there.

A man, who has asked to remain anonymous, has said the problem on Annfield Road has been on-going for months, but has become worse in recent weeks.

Despite efforts in recent years to clean up the street, the resident claims the problem has worsened.

He said: “It doesn’t seem to be improving. The litter is everything from polystyrene food containers to pizza boxes.

“The problem seems to be much worse on one side of the road. Most people won’t walk down that side now and have to cross the road to get down the street.”

The resident claims there are rarely street sweepers nowadays which leads to a build-up of waste.

He said: “I used to see a street sweeper with his cart and broom at least every other day. I hardly ever see them on the road now. I think it’s been months since I’ve seen one.”

In addition to potentially attracting rats to the area, the resident fears that food left in the rubbish could attract even more gulls to the street.

He hopes that by highlighting the worsening issue, people littering the street will think twice before adding to the problem.

He said: “I really hope this shines a light on this situation. The street is disgusting and I would like to see those causing the mess take responsibility for it.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Through our Take Pride in Your City campaign we want to encourage people to take a shared responsibility for cleanliness.

“We are working to reduce waste around Dundee, by working with the local community, volunteers and local businesses to make Dundee a better place to live.

“The council has arranged for this area to be cleaned up.”