Researchers uncover ‘golden decade’ for Dundee’s McManus Gallery

Researchers say they have uncovered a “golden decade” in the history of Dundee’s iconic McManus Gallery.

The McManus 168 project has has been collecting information on the original 261 subscribers who contributed to what was then known as the Albert Institute.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “The McManus has been sharing its findings on contributors to the building and uncovered a “golden decade” for Dundee in the 1860s.

“Working with two of Scotland’s most prominent historians, professors Jim Tomlinson and Chris Whatley, the project team comprised a number of specialists and archivists alongside enthusiastic volunteers.”

Full information on 232 subscribers of the 261 original subscribers has been entered on to a web archive.

The project, funded by Heritage Lottery, was part of the museum’s 150th anniversary celebrations.