Research shows some good news for coronavirus self-isolators as they could save cash due to quarantine

A new study has revealed that those on lockdown may save heaps of cash.

The new report, which comes from financial experts at The Money Pig, suggests that those in quarantine may be able to survive comfortably on a budget of £260 without having to leave their homes.

Thousands of people across the country have chosen to self-isolate and minimise their time outside the house following new government advice.

Those who are considered to be high-risk have been advised to spend the next two weeks at home, along with the families of those who are suffering from a cough or fever.

The savings will mainly come from not having to pay transport costs such as petrol charges or bus and train fees, and not having opportunities to go shopping due to being shut in.

While the situation is not ideal for many, and may have a negative impact on the economy, experts have suggested that some living in the UK could see it as a chance to cut back on their spending.

The £260 has been based on average meal prices, and factors in other additional costs like snacks and weekend drinks.

The prices of other household items such as toothpaste and toilet paper have also been factored in, but the budget does not include rent and mortgage payments.

A spokesman for The Money Pig said: “Many households are currently considering battening down the hatches and staying home over the coming weeks.

“While isolating against a virus isn’t something any of us would choose to do, it is likely to result in considerable cash savings for many people.

“Planning ahead always helps when it comes to saving cash and the current situation will mean millions of people are doing just that.

“By buying in bulk and shopping online many families will make serious savings when compared to their usual shopping costs.

“Of course many people will want to compensate themselves for not going out by stocking up on treats but even then they should still be saving money with less temptation for impulse purchase and no costs of travel or commuting.”