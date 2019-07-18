Research shows Dundee is the cheapest city in UK for people on minimum wage to live

Dundee is the cheapest city in Scotland for a single person to live in on a minimum-wage salary, new research has shown.

Those working in minimum wage jobs earn £16,009.50 a year for a 37.5-hour working week, but how far does this actually go after covering living expenses?

New research carried out by MyVoucherCodes takes a look at the various factors that an adult living in the UK needs to cover with their wage, such as: average rent for a one-bedroom house, food, transport, utility bills, internet and council tax.

Dundee has an average rent of £415 per month, making it the eighth-cheapest city for rent in the UK.

The average person in the city will have a yearly living cost of £10,893.22, leaving £5,116.28 left over from a minimum wage job once living expenses are deducted.

Using the research the company revealed the best cities to live on minimum wage, based on the average cost of living.

As well as Dundee topping the table, Tayside neighbours Perth also made the top five in terms of cheapest places to live on a mimimum wage.

Dundee also came second when factoring in the cost of living for couples, with Perth coming fifth.

For more information, see the MyVoucherCodes website.