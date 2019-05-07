Rescuers called to several fires in Dundee

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service attended a number of fires over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We attended a dwelling fire in Dundee on Sunday night at 1.11am on Craigiebank Road.

“It was a small fire extinguished by removal.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene.

“The stop call came in at 1.28.”

The service also attended a number of secondary fires on Sunday.

They attended at Scotscraig Street where there was rubbish on fire. The fire was extinguished by buckets and water.

They also attended a small fire at Cheviot Crescent, but the fire was dealt with before the service arrived at the scene.

The third fire they attended was a skip fire at Sturrock Comb and Davidson funeral director on South Road at 9.20pm.

One hose reel jet and one main jet was used to extinguish the blaze and the police were in attendance.