Rescue mission launched after fishing boat runs aground off Montrose

A late night rescue mission was launched after a fishing boat ran aground off the coast near Montrose last night.

A first attempt to free the trawler failed due to the falling tide however a second attempt hours later saw the vessel freed and towed to Montrose Harbour.

A spokesman for Montrose Lifeboat crew said they first launched at just after 7.30pm.

He said: “Montrose Lifeboat was launched at 7.32pm by UK Coastguard.

“The Shannon ALB ‘Ian Grant Smith’ was tasked to assist a trawler that had run aground on the Annat Bank.

“Upon a arrival the lifeboat attached a tow line to the trawler. However due to falling tide and weather, it was decided to leave the trawler to wait for the tide to come back in to refloat the trawler.”

He said that the crew, who left the boat after it ran aground, returned at 11.30pm.

“The vessel attempted to free itself from the Annat Bank once the crew were with them shortly after midnight,” he addded

“Unfortunately this did not work. The lifeboat attached a tow to the stern of the vessel help keep her from drifting to far further onto the bank as the tide rose.

“After the tide had risen the tow was transferred to the bow of the vessel to help keep her head to sea so she could ride the waves coming in better.

“The lifeboat helped maintain position until approx 2.45am when the vessel refloated and made her way to the red marker buoy with the lifeboat leading.

“The vessel was guided back to harbour by the pilot boat from Montrose Port Authority.”