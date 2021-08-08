Rescue at Anstruther harbour after a man fell in the water

Emergency services raced to Anstruther on Saturday after a man fell into the water at the harbour.

The incident happened just after 7.30pm with the man reported to have fallen between the harbour wall and the Scottish Fisheries Museum’s herring drifter, “The Reaper.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were alerted after a 999 call from a member of the public.

He said: “We received a call at 7.40pm that a male had fallen into the water at Anstruther harbour.

Rescue teams called

“Coastguard teams from St Andrews and Leven went to the scene along with St Andrews lifeboat crew.

“The lifeboat team retrieved the man from the Scottish Fisheries Museum’s herring drifter, “The Reaper” and handed him over to the care of a waiting ambulance.”

The man was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

An eye witness said: “The man was trapped between the harbour wall and a boat moored in the harbour.

“Police and the RNLI went to his aid and he was pulled out of the water and put into a waiting ambulance.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man who fell into the harbour near Shore Street in Anstruther around 7.45pm on Saturday, August 7.

“The man was recovered from the water and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.”