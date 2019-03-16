‘Reprehensible’ Dundee man, 27, who had child abuse images avoids jail

A pervert branded “reprehensible” by a sheriff has avoided a prison sentence.

Christopher Reid, 27, of Burn Street, admitted having indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children, at his home address, between April 4-May 24 last year.

He also admitted a second charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between May 4 2013 and April 14 last year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Reid was placed under supervision and on the sex offenders register for two years with a stringent conduct requirement.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “It’s reprehensible conduct and not acceptable to our society.”