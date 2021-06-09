Reports that popular Perth restaurant The Bothy to close with immediate effect

A popular Perth city centre restaurant is to close with immediate effect, it has been reported.

The Bothy Restaurant Perth, in Kinnoull Street, is said to have been closed by parent company G1, according to a Facebook post by a local traders group.

The Perth Local page on the social media site said in a post: “So news today is that G1 have closed down The Bothy in Perth with immediate effect.”

‘Landmark site’

The post went on to say that this meant there would be “good hospitality staff looking for jobs” and the opportunity for a business to go into the premises, described as “a landmark site”.

The Perth restaurant could not be contacted by phone today, with an automated message saying: “Sorry, that extension is not recognised.”

The restaurant’s website said it “has built a reputation on serving quality Scottish favourites and bistro bites in a warm homely setting”.

Sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen

There are also Bothy venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

G1 Group was founded in 1990 and today is Scotland’s largest hospitality group, with more than 50 venues north of the border, including hotels, restaurants, bars and cinemas.

The company has been approached for comment.