Psychological reports have been ordered for a teenager who downloaded sick child images and kept notes about murdering babies.

Denen Anderson, 18, was found with indecent material on her phone, including footage of a child and an adult woman.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Anderson had notes on her phone which referred to “baby torture” and “toddler murder” among various other similar terms.

Anderson, of Artillery Lane, admitted downloading child abuse material at her home between August 24 and November 8 2020.

The court previously heard officers attended Anderson’s grandmother’s house on a search warrant on November 6, and found Anderson there.

Several items were recovered including a USB hard drive, a computer tower and a mobile phone.

During the search Anderson said she wished to disclose information and was reminded she was under caution.

She told officers there were images of an indecent nature on one of the devices.

A forensic computer analyst later carried out an examination of a Samsung phone and found an indecent video and at least seven indecent still images of children aged from one to five years old in categories A, B and C.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said previously: “She clearly spent a long time on the computer and unfortunately became involved in these particular offences.

“It was initially chatting to people on various forums and it escalated from there.

“She appreciates she has put herself in an extremely serious position and has been very fearful about appearing in court.

“She accepts responsibility and culpability for this behaviour. She is hoping to get some assistance with these particular difficulties. She is anxious to get help.”

Anderson was not present when the case called for sentencing.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael further deferred sentence until April for a psychological report and a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be prepared.