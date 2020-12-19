Reports of woman trapped in car on its roof after accident on A92 Fife to Dundee road

This story has been updated, click here.

The A92 is currently blocked southbound at the Forgan Roundabout due to a car accident.

Early reports indicate a female was trapped in a car on its roof.

One witness said there was “a huge queue of traffic, and loads of emergency vehicles,” including police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service. UPDATE❗️ ⌚️12:40 The #A92 remains blocked S/B due to an RTC at the Forgan Roundabout⚠️ Traffic slowing on all approaches to the roundabout with delays on the Tay Road Bridge🚗#DriveSafe #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads @tay_road_bridge pic.twitter.com/pu2CglOcyL — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 19, 2020

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say the carriageway was blocked southbound.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.