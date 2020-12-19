Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
Reports of woman trapped in car on its roof after accident on A92 Fife to Dundee road

by Lindsey Hamilton
December 19, 2020, 12:54 pm Updated: December 19, 2020, 2:16 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

This story has been updated, click here.

The A92 is currently blocked southbound at the Forgan Roundabout due to a car accident.

Early reports indicate a female was trapped in a car on its roof.

One witness said there was “a huge queue of traffic, and loads of emergency vehicles,” including police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say the carriageway was blocked southbound.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.