Reports of Queensferry Crossing crash with queues of traffic on bridge over Forth into Fife

Traffic is apparently at a standstill following a crash on the Queensferry Crossing.

Reports from Traffic Scotland indicate a lane is closed on the bridge northbound due to an RTC.

NEW❗ ⌚ 18:35#M90 RTC Lane 2 of 2 is closed due to an RTC on the Queensferry Crossing northbound (just after the Queensferry Junction 1A). Traffic is queuing on approach. Police en route.#TakeCare @SETrunkRoads #edintravel pic.twitter.com/D1x00cFGM6 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 26, 2021

Traffic is building up, according to the tweet.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the M90 northbound at the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday, August 26.

“There are no reported injuries and the road is currently closed to allow for recovery.”