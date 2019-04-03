Reporting all road traffic collisions to Dundee council would ‘highlight blackspots’

Calls have been made for Dundee City Council to be notified of all road traffic collisions to help monitor any potential blackspots.

Currently only details of accidents which result in an injury to a pedestrian, driver or passenger are passed on to the local authority so it can ensure adequate road safety.

But Councillor Craig Duncan said there are zones across the city which see consistent minor crashes and are thought of as “problem junctions” by locals.

He highlighted the junction at Fairfield Road and Strathern Road as one such problem section in his Broughty Ferry ward.

The junction has seen numerous minor accidents in recent years including a collision between a van and a car towing a speedboat in February in which there were no injuries.

He said: “It does feel like there is possibly a missed opportunity here. If you set the bar at a certain height then you miss everything that does not quite get there.

“With data analytics coming on a lot these days, it could be a way of monitoring areas before something more serious happens. The council could be proactive and ask the emergency services to inform them. Speaking to insurance companies could be helpful, too.”

The council said road casualties have reduced significantly in recent years and highlighted £150,000 of new road safety improvement work, which will soon be carried out at several sites.

A spokesman said: “In 2017, the most recent year for which statistics are available, one person was killed and 29 were seriously injured on local roads, and when compared with the figures for the period 2004-2008 Dundee has reduced casualties by 44% against a 2020 target of 40%.”