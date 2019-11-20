Report reveals public wifi at Dundee Waterfront delayed until at least April next year

Dundee’s public wifi at the Waterfront has been delayed until at least April next year, a council report has revealed.

An update on major spending projects presented to councillors on Monday revealed that £851,000 of expenditure on the wifi project had been delayed into the next financial year.

Council officers say they have yet to select a company to establish public wifi, with a start on work in “2020/21” – or April at the very earliest.

Waterfront wifi has been promised for almost two years.

Its first phase was meant to have been live for the opening of V&A Dundee in September last year.

The project was then delayed until this summer and then early 2020 – before the latest delay pushed it back yet again.

Officers said: “There will be a reduction in borrowing in 2019/20 and a corresponding increase in 2020/21.”