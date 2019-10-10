As few as 10% of Dundee addicts trying to quit drugs are getting treatment such as methadone

As few as 10% of people in Dundee trying to beat drug addiction are on treatments such as methadone, according to a new report.

The most recent edition of the Scottish Drug Misuse Database – a detailed picture of drug use across the country – also shows that:

Up to 11% of the city’s drug users are homeless

One in five has a court case pending and 10% are in prison

Nearly half of those using drugs experience mental health issues

Nearly two-thirds of those using illicit drugs started before they hit 20

60% of Dundee’s heroin users are over the age of 35.

Community workers have called for swift action on drug services.

Sharon Brand, co-founder of Recovery Dundee, said: “What is laid out there only reinforces what I have been saying forever: that we do not educate children and young people, that early intervention is the key, that drug related deaths would not happen if people were not homeless, actively using and self medicating.

“We have a wealth of support that is not being utilised in the manner it should.”

Analysis of the figures – for the 2017/18 financial year – appears to align with the conclusions of the Dundee Drugs Commission, which published its findings in August.

It warned that Dundee’s Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) was giving opiate substitute therapies (OST) such as methadone an unduly “narrow” focus, leading to high rates of folk dropping out of treatment.

The SDMD suggests as few as 24 of the 230 people on medication (10.4%) are prescribed methadone – and as many as 65.9% of discharges from treatment in Dundee are unplanned.

Despite its reputation, methadone is considered an “essential medicine” for beating opioid addiction by the World Health Organisation.

Sharon added: “Unless we utilise the recovery community and invest in people (services) will continue to fail, continue to make mistakes and continue to allow people to die.”

The Dundee ADP will lay its plans for reform, drawn up in response to the Commission’s report, before the Dundee Partnership later this month.

Simon Little, independent chair of the ADP, said: “The ADP will describe the urgent measures that will take the work forward and will welcome feedback on these and other matters.

“(However) the Commission proposes addressing the whole system of care, not solely drug services. They have recognised that change on this scale will take time.”