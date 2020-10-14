A new report has recognised Dundee as the best place on the Scottish mainland to experience heritage.

The RSA Heritage Index, in collaboration with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, ranked the city second out of the 32 Scottish local authority areas on its Heritage Index, behind only the Orkney islands.

The annual Pride in Place study found that Dundee ranked first in the country in three areas – historic built environment, museums, archives and artefacts and parks and open spaces.

The report, which assesses the range of activities and assets across local areas including listed buildings and funding streams, found that the city is well placed to build further on its strong heritage activity.

The report stated: “Dundee city occupies an interesting space in the Heritage Index, ranking second both in the overall index and in terms of heritage potential.

“This means that despite the area’s high ranking for heritage, there is even further potential in the assets within the city.”

The authors also noted that engagement and participation were the areas where the city could further unlock its heritage potential.

Council Leader John Alexander said: “I’m sure it’ll come as no surprise that Dundee scored so highly for its rich museum offering, high number of parks and green spaces and the overall historical environment that we inhabit.

“We have so many fantastic museums and galleries, including the award-winning McManus, Discovery Point and Verdant Works, the Unicorn and the Transport Museum, as well as of course V&A Dundee and others.

“And our green spaces are renowned – Slessor Gardens being the most recent addition to a list that includes fantastic parks across the city.

“It’s great to see further praise and recognition of Dundee’s heritage and cultural offering for residents and visitors.

“The report acknowledges what we have achieved in the city already and also recognises the potential we have to build on.”