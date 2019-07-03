Report flags up concerns over £11m retail park plan for Arbroath

A new report could sound the death knell for an £11 million Angus retail development.

Consultants Scott Hobbs Planning – brought in by Angus Council to probe the application – said the proposed development could have “significant, structural, long-term consequences for the future of Arbroath town centre as a retail destination”.

The company was asked to review Brackenbrae Investment Ltd’s initial retail statement following claims it produced “inconsistent results”.

The survey suggested Arbroath town centre shops were “over-trading” by more than 20%, which critics suggested was at odds with the number of empty properties.

Lidl, Asda and Co-op have all raised objections to the proposal at the site of the former Metal Box factory, which would be occupied by Aldi, B&M Home Stores and Iceland’s new Food Warehouse store. Talks have also been ongoing with Burger King and Costa Coffee to fill other units.

The Scott Hobbs Planning report said: “The conclusions reached in this report lead to the overall conclusion that the impact on the vitality and viability of Arbroath town centre arising from the proposed development is understated in the retail statement and likely to be higher.

“Even a cursory visit to the main streets which make up the town centre and the Abbeygate Centre, quickly leads to the conclusion that the centre is vulnerable to competition from out of centre retail.”

Brackenbrae said the “original sequential assessment” was “robust and fully assesses locations with the potential to accommodate the overall development proposal”.