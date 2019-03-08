Repeat win for Dundee against Hearts will take ‘every inch’ of last performance says McIntyre

Jim McIntyre says his Dundee side will need to show “every inch” of their performance against Hearts last time out to make it two wins from two over the Jambos.

The Dark Blues welcome Craig Levein’s side to Dens Park tomorrow keen to repeat their result and display in a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle in January.

However, they may have to do it without their two first-choice strikers with both Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran still suffering from injuries.

Jim said: “We had a great performance and result, a deserved result, the last time we played them at Tynecastle.

“It’s going to take every inch of that type of performance to get three points again.

“We had all facets to our game that night – we stood up to their physicality but we also played some really good stuff. We need all of that to come together again tomorrow.”

Curran, meanwhile, did some light training yesterday but tomorrow’s match may prove too soon to recover from his stomach muscle injury while Nelson is still suffering from his damaged heel.

“They are struggling,” Jim added.

“Nelson got a jab in the back of his heel.

“We got it scanned and it showed that there was a bit of bone bruising, with a wee bit of fluid still in there as well. Hopefully, the jab will settle it down.

“Craig did a bit of light training yesterday morning and, again, we’ll see how that one is.

“But I think it will be too soon.

“If he feels he’s right then you might take a chance but that would only be if we knew we wouldn’t make it worse. There’s a bigger picture.

“The last thing we want is him being out for another three weeks. If he’s not right, he’s not right.”