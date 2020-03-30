Repeat thief jailed after stealing from same Dundee shop three days in a row

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for eight months after carrying out a series of thefts at stores in Charleston – including three from the same store on consecutive days.

Kelly Ann Herd, 44, nicked detergent products and coffee from the Charleston Drive branch of McColls on October 18 last year.

She then returned to the store the next day and stole more coffee – and the day after for more detergent and more coffee.

On February 1 this year, she also stole clothing from the Tesco supermarket on South Road.

Herd, of no fixed above, admitted four separate charges of theft before Sheriff George Way at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The sheriff sentenced her to a total of eight months in prison, reduced from 13 for her early plea.