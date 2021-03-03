Repeat offender found with knuckle duster jailed for 18 months

Police stopped a van that was being driven erratically and caught a Fife repeat offender carrying a knuckle duster.

Alexander Mitchell, 39, was jailed for 18 months when he admitted a series of offences in a hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney also disqualified Mitchell, who appeared via video link from Perth Prison, for six years.

The sheriff noted his “fairly lengthy record of previous convictions”.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner told the court police officers in an unmarked car spotted a black Ford Transit van on the A955, Methilhaven Road, in Levenmouth minutes before midnight in May last year.

“Officers had concerns about the driving, having seen the van swerve onto the opposing carriageway on a number of occasions,” she said.

Uniformed police officers in a marked car later arrived and Mitchell was searched.

Officers recovered a knuckle duster from a trouser pocket.

Ms Bremner said Mitchell told police he was moving house and had “picked it up” from his home.

Mitchell was again stopped by police on January 25, when he was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf in Randolph Street, Buckhaven.

“It had a loud exhaust, which drew the officers’ attention to the manner of driving,” said Ms Bremner.

On this occasion, he was found with a Stanley-type lock knife, which he said he used for work.

“He told officers he’d forgotten that the knife was there,” said the depute fiscal.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said his client’s van had been parked outside the home of an ex-partner and he had been asked to move it.

He added: “Mr Mitchell understands that he is going to be serving a period of imprisonment.”

Mitchell pled guilty to driving a Ford Transit van while disqualified and without insurance in Main Road, East Wemyss, on May 23, 2020.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, the next day.

Mitchell admitted driving a car while disqualified and without insurance in Viewforth, Buckhaven, on January 25. He committed the offence while on bail.

He also pled guilty to having a Stanley-type lock knife.

In addition, Mitchell failed to comply with curfew conditions, which required him to be at home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.