Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Reopening of Olympia leisure pool in Dundee delayed amid staff shortages

By Alasdair Clark
August 13, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 11:24 am
Dundee olympia pool reopening
Plans to reopen leisure swimming have been delayed

Plans to reopen the leisure swimming pool at the Olympia in Dundee have been delayed due to staff shortages.

Leisure and Culture Dundee had planned to reopen facilities – including the toddler pool and the river rapids – from this weekend.

But in an update, the organisation confirmed the reopening will be put back.

No date has been confirmed for when the public will be able to access the facilities.

Lane swimming resumed at Olympia earlier this year, but a relaxation of coronavirus rules now allows leisure swimming to restart.

Staff shortages have been blamed for the delay

The move out of Level 0 means there are no capacity limits and the requirement for social distancing has been scrapped.

An update from Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the re-opening of all services at Olympia including the leisure pool, toddler pool, water slides and rapid river.

Staff shortages delay Olympia Dundee pool reopening

“Throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, Leisure and Culture’s priority has been to ensure a safe and clean environment for all our customers and staff, and this remains our priority.

“Although we had planned to open our leisure pool from this weekend, this is not possible due to staff shortages.

“We will announce further reopening plans soon.

“We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing you back at Olympia shortly.”

Coronavirus: When can swimming pools open and are they safe?

 