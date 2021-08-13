Reopening of Olympia leisure pool in Dundee delayed amid staff shortages

Plans to reopen the leisure swimming pool at the Olympia in Dundee have been delayed due to staff shortages.

Leisure and Culture Dundee had planned to reopen facilities – including the toddler pool and the river rapids – from this weekend.

But in an update, the organisation confirmed the reopening will be put back.

No date has been confirmed for when the public will be able to access the facilities.

Lane swimming resumed at Olympia earlier this year, but a relaxation of coronavirus rules now allows leisure swimming to restart.

The move out of Level 0 means there are no capacity limits and the requirement for social distancing has been scrapped.

An update from Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the re-opening of all services at Olympia including the leisure pool, toddler pool, water slides and rapid river.

Staff shortages delay Olympia Dundee pool reopening

“Throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, Leisure and Culture’s priority has been to ensure a safe and clean environment for all our customers and staff, and this remains our priority.

“Although we had planned to open our leisure pool from this weekend, this is not possible due to staff shortages.

“We will announce further reopening plans soon.

“We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing you back at Olympia shortly.”