Rent rise one of the lowest in Dundee’s history

Council tenant rent rates in Dundee will go up by 1.25% from April — one of the lowest increases in the city’s history, according to a city councillor.

Councillors voted in favour of the small rise to rents yesterday, after a city-wide consultation with tenants showed an overwhelming number supported the increase.

Residents were consulted between November 1 and December 31 of last year and offered three options on the level of increase they would like to see implemented.

By opting for option one, an offer of a 1.25% increase on rent, residents were told they will see the current service standards maintained by the council — which was preferred by 59% of residents.

That will see the rent for residents in council-owned properties go up on average by 87p a week, with a maximum increase of £1.25, which will come into effect from April 3.

By approving the increase of 1.25%, an additional £569,000 will be generated in income, resulting in the housing revenue account being “self-balancing” in 2017/18.

Addressing the neighbourhood services committee, convener Councillor John Alexander said the consultation process had been a very worthwhile exercise.

He said: “The last three years have seen the lowest increases to council rent rates in Dundee history.

“I think that is a record of achievement, and a record to be proud of… over the last five years, we have seen record investment, low rent increases and happy residents.”

The Dundee Federation Tenants Associations (DFTA) indicated they supported the 1.25% increase, but still had concerns about the implications of future budget decisions.