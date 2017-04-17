Renters have the chance to live like a king in a stunning pink Scottish castle for less than the price of a six-bedroom flat in Dundee.

Grade A-listed Farnell Castle near Brechin is owned by David Carnegie, the Duke of Fife, and is up for rent for £1,600 a month after a renovation.

The four-bedroom property sits in large, mature gardens and was used as a school, tearoom and craft shop.

Traditional features include the stone spiral staircase that runs through the house and the tower to the front of the property.

Real fires provide additional heat in most of the rooms but a new central heating system has recently been installed.

The occupiers will have to pay a £3,200 deposit and £60 a month for water and sewage.

It was first built more than 700 years ago and was the residence of the Bishops of Brechin until the mid 16th Century.

The property has been in the Carnegie family for more than four centuries.

Head of the family today is David, 4th Duke of Fife, who as great-great-grandson of Edward VII is in line of succession to the British throne.

Farnell Castle costs £170 per month less than a six-bedroom flat in Dundee’s Reform Street.

The property is being rented through CKD Galbraith.