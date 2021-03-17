Renowned community club Dundee West FC set to launch more free adult fitness classes

Award-winning Dundee West FC are set to launch more free fitness classes for adults, using lottery funding.

Dubbed the best community football club in the country by the SFA, Dundee West will soon launch a 20-week programme of sessions for those aged 20 to 50.

They includes light gym workouts, Zumba, walking and walking football, using a £3,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, in partnership with sportscotland.

The club recently landed the Covid-19 Community Response Volunteer Team of the Year award at the Dundee Volunteer Awards 2020.

Its club development officer Tam McCabe also won the individual award.

It has been a huge part of the community in the north-west of Dundee for more than three decades.

A recent effort saw volunteers pack more than 1,200 food parcels for 120 vulnerable families each week during the pandemic last year.

Across Scotland, 23 sport and physical activity projects have received grants totalling over £130,000.

It is one of 224 awards being made to voluntary and community groups in Scotland, totalling over £9 million.

‘Challenging times’

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “At a time when there are plenty of challenges across the sporting sector in Scotland, this funding will make a big difference to clubs up and down the country.

“This support for sport and communities across Scotland would not be possible without National Lottery players.

“I’d like to thank them for their contributions which are playing a critical role in supporting people, projects and communities during these challenging times.”

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chairwoman, Kate Still, added: “It’s great to see such a variety of projects being funded to help people as they continue to be affected by the pandemic.

“We know that even a small amount of money can really help to change lives and, as a funder, our priority is to ensure that National Lottery money continues to flow to charities, voluntary sector organisations and grassroot groups across Scotland.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference in Scotland.”

Information about how to apply for National Lottery Awards for All Scotland funding is available at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or by phoning 0141 846 0447.