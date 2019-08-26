Renewed plans to turn farmstead near Arbroath into small housing development

Renewed plans to turn a former farmstead into a small housing development have been revealed.

An application to build three or four houses at the disused Tarriebank Steading near Arbroath has been resubmitted to Angus Council – three years after the plans were originally approved.

The scheme has been drawn up by A Craig Architect Consultants on behalf of applicant Sally Whamond.

According to planning papers, the land and buildings at the steading have been empty for 13 years, and the associated agricultural land has since been sold into separate ownership.

A planning statement submitted in support of the development said: “The site currently accommodates a collection of rundown, semi-derelict and derelict steading buildings of various ages and construction which, due to their condition, are not appropriate for conversion.

“The current application seeks renewal of planning permission in principle for the demolition of the existing steading buildings and the redevelopment of the site to provide a small residential development of around three/four houses with associated garden ground, parking, access and drainage.

“It is intended that proposed houses will be of similar scale to the neighbouring farmhouse, that being broadly traditional in design with contemporary features.”

Tarriebank Steading is located off the A92, three miles north of Arbroath town centre and three and a half miles south of Inverkeilor.

The surrounding area is agricultural land with the original farmhouse located to the south.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

An indicative layout plan submitted with the application shows that each housing plot is to be 800 square metres.

Access to the houses and the surrounding land will come from a track which connects to the A92.