Renewed calls for Dundee to have park and ride to ‘compliment’ low emission zone

Environmental campaigners have renewed their calls for Dundee to have a park and ride facility on the city’s outskirts to reduce carbon emissions.

Doug McLaren of the Dundee Re-Use and Recycling Centre believes the city cannot effectively slash its carbon footprint unless complimentary measures beyond the proposed low emission zone (LEZ) are considered.

Mr McLaren, who spoke during discussions about the LEZ this week, said: “The consultation process (for the LEZ) was actually very helpful – to my mind a lot of good stuff came from it.

“I hope it doesn’t stop there as this is quite a narrowly focused thing – there’s so many other issues I think we’ve got to take into account.

“The LEZ itself isn’t sufficient, it doesn’t have all the answers – the park and ride issue should now be top of the table.

The proposed LEZ – which is yet to be agreed – has proven contentious among campaigners.

The preferred option, with a relative majority of 35% following the consultation, will allow non-compliant vehicles to access three car parks at the edge of the city centre.

It also fails to include Lochee Road, one of Scotland’s most polluted streets – a move described by critics as ‘absurd’.

Coldside councillor Helen Wright says further measures need to be considered for other heavily congested streets such as Forfar Road, regularly used by heavy goods vehicles to access the city centre.

Ms Wright said: “Coming to Dundee 45 years ago I had no problems at all. Two years later I was diagnosed with asthma, then COPD and bronchitis.

“I used to walk to town every day but I can’t do that now. We need to take the juggernauts off the route.”

Plans for a park and ride facility have been floated in the past at sites including Riverside Drive and the southern end of the Tay Road Bridge.

Fife Council has been given £235,000 by the Scottish Government to begin assessing the feasibility of the latter.

Dundee City Council is currently experimenting with traffic modelling software that will simulate how traffic would move in the event the LEZ is implemented.

The software can also imagine how motorists would behave if limitations were put in on streets such as Lochee Road.

It has been given a £450,000 grant by Transport Scotland to examine how buses could be given priority on a number of key roads to both speed up public transport and reduce reliance on private cars.

Kevin Cordell, neighbourhood services convener in the administration, said: “The feedback we receive will the basis of the scope of the low emission zone.”

Tom Stirling, head of community safety and public protection, added: “The LEZ process is going to be a collaborative process – with other initiatives to be considered, for example for a park and ride.”