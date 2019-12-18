Renewed appeal for missing woman Rachel following sighting on Dundee street

A renewed appeal has been issued by the police to help trace missing woman Rachel McKinney who was last seen in Dundee.

The 33-year-old, also known as Rachel Connor, was last seen arriving at Dundee’s Union Street at 12.45am on December 16, having boarded a bus heading towards the city at Edinburgh Airport at 11.45pm on December 15.

This is now the most recent confirmed sighting of her and officers are appealing to anyone who travelled on this bus or who may have seen her to come forward.

Inspector Kerry Lynch said: “We would ask anyone who may have seen Rachel on the bus or who have spoken to her to come forward.

“We would also ask people who were in the area of Union Street or Shore Street in Dundee city centre in the early hours of Monday morning to think back and let us know if you may have seen her.”

Rachel, who is originally from Fraserburgh, is described as being 5ft 6in tall and of slim build with long light brown hair, bleached at the ends.

At the time of the last sighting on the bus she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, black leggings with zips across the front and black trainers. She was also carrying an orange backpack.

Insp Lynch added: “If Rachel sees this appeal herself, please get in touch with us or with your family or friends. We simply want to make sure you are safe.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1782 of Tuesday, 10 December.”