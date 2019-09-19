Renewed appeal for 38-year-old man reported missing from Dundee address

Police have issued a renewed appeal for the public’s help to trace a man reported missing from an address in Dundee.

Stewart McLaren was last seen leaving an address in Clepington Road at around 3pm on Wednesday 18.

The 38-year-old, who lives in the Dunfermline area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short dark brown hair that is shaved at the sides but heavier on top.

His hair is swept back and he currently has facial growth.

When last seen he was wearing light coloured jeans, a pale blue crew neck jumper with a white t-shirt, and a pair of black and white high top basketball trainers.

Stewart also has links to the Perthshire, Edinburgh and Manchester areas, and may have travelled to these areas using a blue Nissan Note with the registration BK58 AXP.

A statement from police said: “We have been given information that Stewart’s car was heading north on the A9 near Luncarty about 4.15pm yesterday.

MISSING PERSON – STEWART MCLAREN

“We would therefore appeal to anyone who was driving in that area or in northern Perthshire since that time and who saw the car to let us know.

“We would also appeal to anyone who uses rural roads, forest tracks, out of the way paths and car park areas to keep an eye out for the car should it be parked up somewhere away from the main roads, and contact us if it’s seen.

“Anyone who may have seen Stewart since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2774 of 18th September 2019.”